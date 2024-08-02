Dirty Birds Sit in First Place in Second Half Standings

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds are now in first place in Southern Division with .5 game lead over High Point. Charleston defeated the Rockers 5-3 in the opening game of the three-game series.

Kevin Smith earned his third win of the season after allowing just one run in over six innings pitched. The southpaw walked two batters while striking out five batters.

The Dirty Birds pitching staff struck out nine High Point batters while walking four and allowing four hits. Every Charleston batter had at least one hit in the contest. Tillman Pugh had two base hits while Rusber Estrada and Juan Santana had three.

The Dirty Birds host High Point for game two tomorrow at 6:35pm.

