Max Green Receives League Honor

August 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Stormers left-hander Max Green has been named Atlantic League co-Pitcher of the Month for July, it was announced today by league officials.

He is the first Stormer to be honored with a monthly award this season.

Green was 5-0 with a 2.93 ERA for the month, winning all five of his starts. The southpaw, starting for the first time in his career, fired four quality starts during the month, including three starts where he allowed fewer than two runs. In his 30.2 innings, Green surrendered 29 hits and nine runs, all earned. The lefty walked eight and struck out 27.

Overall, the Stormers are 11-1 in Green's 12 starts since he joined the rotation, while he is 9-1.

The product of Pepperdine University was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the eighth round in 2017. He reached Class AA Erie in 2021and missed all of 2022 with injuries. He was 1-2 in 14 appearances in the Detroit system in 2023.

"Green has continued to get better and better in his starting role," said manager Ross Peeples. "I hope he can continue to grow. We will be depending on him down the stretch. I love the intensity he pitches with."

He shared the award with Gastonia's Nick Horvath, who allowed three hits in 15.2 innings of relief.

