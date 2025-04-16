Revs, CRDC Partner to Strike out Plastic Waste

(York, Pa.) - WellSpan Park's entire plastic waste stream will be recycled into the innovative building material RESIN8© thanks to a new strategic partnership between the York Revolution and CRDC Global, an international company with a significant presence in York.

"CRDC Global is an international company with a facility just several miles from WellSpan Park that can keep all of our plastic out of the conventional waste stream," said Revs President Ben Shipley. "The idea of the partnership has been simmering for several years, and now we're excited to make it a reality."

The partnership aims to integrate RESIN8© into concrete and asphalt in the upcoming BallPark Commons development, unlocking a practical circular approach to recycling plastic that will be a first of its kind in the United States.

"It's exciting to think about the waste we generate getting productively incorporated into our own project in the near future," Revs Vice Chairman Eric Menzer said.

The partnership comes on the heels of an experiment at the end of the 2024 season, when the parties tested the idea with fans to make sure separation of waste materials in the ballpark environment was practical. CRDC's unique recycling process allows them to accept all plastic waste, not just those conventionally recycled.

"We got a great reaction from our fans when we did this for ten games last year," said Menzer, who assisted with the 2024 pilot. "Plenty of them are also concerned about the long-term impact of their plastic soda bottles, straws, utensils, and beer cups. They were glad to know we had a productive way to deal with this waste."

"The ability to say, 'We'll take all the plastic' is what really makes this work in a ballpark environment," Menzer added. "Not all plastic - like clamshell containers for salads - could be accepted in a typical recycling program, but this makes it simple to take care of everything."

CRDC Global is a green building materials and machinery technology company founded by the Center for Regenerative Design & Collaboration (CRDC) in Costa Rica in 2018. The company recycles mixed plastic waste into RESIN8©, a lightweight replacement for construction sand. The company has commercial manufacturing operations in Costa Rica, South Africa, Australia, and the United States, including in York on Eberts Lane.

"We designed RESIN8© to unlock a circular economy for plastics that don't typically get recycled," said Ross Gibby, president of CRDC North America. "Instead of letting plastics end up in incinerators and landfill, we cycle them back into the economy as a construction material that gives concrete and asphalt a cleaner environmental footprint."

Building with RESIN8© preserves natural resources by reducing the need for mined aggregates in concrete and asphalt. Including RESIN8© in concrete improves insulation, adds impact resistance, and lowers concrete weight. In asphalt, it improves durability and extends pavement life.

A stadium collection project with South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby) during the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town produced enough RESIN8© for 7,000 concrete blocks in a local government housing development. The project won the International Olympic Committee's inaugural Climate Action Award in 2023.

"Plastic waste is an international problem, but with the right tools we can solve it together," Gibby said. "We're excited to work alongside the Revs and Revs fans to bring home a real solution for plastic waste starting right here in York."

