WellSpan Health and Local Teams Partner to Crush Cancer

(York, Pa.): WellSpan Health, the York Revolution, eight York County high school baseball teams, and Penn State York are teaming up to Crush Cancer at the first WellSpan Health Crushing Cancer Baseball Classic, April 25 and 26 at WellSpan Park. The event builds on the efforts of Greg Kinneman, Varsity Baseball Coach at Dallastown High School, who created an initial event in 2024.

The event features four high school baseball games and a clash between Penn State York and Penn State Wilkes Barre over the two days. All ticket sale proceeds benefit the WellSpan Cancer Patient Help Fund.

The lineup for the event is:

April 25

West York vs. New Oxford - 4:00 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Red Lion - 7:00 p.m.

April 26

South Western vs. William Penn - 10:30 a.m.

Central York vs. Northeastern - 1:00 p.m.

Penn State York vs. Penn State Wilkes Barre (doubleheader) - 5:00 pm

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, good for both games on each day. Tickets available here.

"We are thrilled to be part of this initiative for the Cancer Patient Help Fund, which provides cancer patients with help and hope in a time of need," said Dr. Nikhilesh Korgaonkar, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Oncology Services for WellSpan Health. "It's very gratifying to see these fantastic athletes playing for this fantastic cause."

The WellSpan Cancer Patient Help Fund provides essential support for individuals in their cancer care journey. The fund can be a financial lifeline for those struggling with expenses when cancer patients' lives are disrupted by treatment. The fund can support rent and car insurance during recovery, in addition to other monthly expenses, so patients can concentrate on their recovery. In 2024, the fund helped more than 200 cancer patients in the area.

"I'm excited to see this event get to a next level," said Coach Kinneman. "The more student-athletes we can give the opportunity to play on a professional field for a great cause, the better." His comments were echoed by Jeff Barkdoll, Director of Athletics at Penn State York. "We love playing at WellSpan Park, and we are excited to add to this fundraiser for local cancer patients," he said. "And anything we can also do to cooperate with both local high school baseball and York's professional team, we're in!"

