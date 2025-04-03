Former Phillie Farmhand Signs With Stormers

The Lancaster Stormers have signed veteran minor league starting pitching Noah Skirrow for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

He becomes the 19th player under contract with the Stormers for the upcoming season, which will begin at Long Island on April 25.

Skirrow, 26, has spent the last four seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system, including three years in Reading and Lehigh Valley. The former Liberty University Flame was 8-4 for the Class AAA Lehigh Valley IronPigs in 2023 and went 6-5 for the Reading Fightin' Phils in 2024.

His composite ERA over his four seasons with the Phillies' system was 20-23 with an ERA of 4.84. The native of Canada struck out 336 and walked 168 in his 374 innings of work.

Skirrow also represented Team Canada in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, hurling five shutout innings in his one start in the tournament.

"Noah comes recommended to us, ¬Â said Peeples. "We need a couple of starters and should fit into our rotation well. Hopefully, he can eat up some innings for us, and we can help him get back to a Major League organization. ¬Â

The Stormers will open their home schedule at Penn Medicine Park on Friday, May 2 at 6:45 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

