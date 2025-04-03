Boxcars Sign Martinez, Robinson, Richardson

April 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Flying Boxcars added three more players to their 2025 roster, including former Norfolk Tide, Errol Robinson.

RHP Jorge Martinez

Martinez, a starting pitcher from La Habana, Cuba, joins Hagerstown after spending 2024 in Mexico. With Quaretero in 2024, Martinez posted a 6-3 record, striking out 69 batters in 70 innings pitched. Prior to joining the side in Mexico, Martinez made 29 starts for the York Revs between 2022 and 23. He posted a 12-7 record, and struck out 165 through 155.1 innings. He notably posted a 3.48 ERA in 2022 with the Revs, through 103.1 innings. Martinez also made stops in York in 2014 and 2016, and will be reunited with manager Mark Mason in Hagerstown.

INF Errol Robinson

Errol Robinson heads to Hagerstown after spending 2024 with AAA Norfolk. The Boyds, MD, native was a 6th round draft pick to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, where he would reach the AAA level after college. He went on to represent the Reds, Cardinals and Orioles organizations at the AAA level, and will make his ALPB debut in Hagerstown.

Last season in Norfolk, Robinson made 46 appearances, stealing 12 bases and batted in 11 runs. Through 57 independent ball games in the AA and Frontier League, Robinson posted a .283 average with 24 stolen bases and 27 RBIs.

RHP David Richardson

Richardson's career began when he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 17th round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft from Hillsborough Community College. He would go on to reach the AA level with the Orioles organization, before spending the majority of his career in Mexico.

In 2023, Richardson made his ALPB debut with Gastonia, striking out 27 batters through 20 innings of work. In his most recent stint, Richardson struck out 26 through 36.2 in the Venezuelan Winter League.

