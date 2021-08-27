RubberDucks Beat Patriots in Extras

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Akron RubberDucks (61-38) defeated the Somerset Patriots (58-41) 4-2 in ten innings at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.

A bases loaded walk and a wild pitch in the extra frame were the difference in the game.

Steven Kwan got Akron out to an early lead with a solo home run (7) in the first and an RBI single in the third.

Somerset cut the lead in half on a run-scoring error in the bottom of the third and tied up the game on a Mickey Gasper RBI groundout in the seventh.

Jhony Brito had another strong home start as he allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven in 6.1 innings pitched.

Thomas Ponticelli (W, 6-4) allowed a hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings. Nick Ernst (L, 0-1) took the loss with two runs (one earned) on a hit and four strikeouts. Manuel Alvarez (S, 3) earned the save with two strikeouts in an inning pitched.

Somerset continues its six-game series against Akron on Saturday night. First pitch at TD Bank Ballpark is set for 7:05 p.m.

