MacIver Strokes Four Hits, But Senators Filibuster Goats

August 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







HARRISBURG,PA - Hartford's Willie MacIver collected four hits, scored a run and stole a base, but Harrisburg rookie Joan Adon held the Yard Goats to two runs and five hits over six innings in his AA debut, as the Senators downed Hartford, 7-2, Friday night. Adon struck out 10, one shy of his career high. Nate Harris started for Hartford and suffered the defeat (1-2), permitting five runs in five innings.

Harrisburg (38-61) sent seven men to the plate in the fourth inning. Aldrem Corredor opened the frame with his eighth home run of the season. Jacob Rhinesmith and Gilbert Lara each added RBI-doubles to highlight the uprising. An RBI-double by the Yard Goats' Elehuris Montero into the left field corner in the sixth cut the lead to 5-2, before the Senators put the game away with a two-run seventh inning on an RBI-single by Corredor and Harrison's sacrifice fly.

In addition to MacIver's four hits, Jameson Hannah added a single, double and run scored to pace Hartford (33-65). Harrison's two doubles, single, three RBI and run scored led Harrisburg.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at 6:00. RHP David Hill will pitch for Hartford, while RH Mario Sanchez will pitch for Harrisburg. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, 100.9FM, on the internet at newsradio1410.iheart.com (i-heart radio app) and video streamed on MiLB.TV.

Hartford 2-8-1

Harrisburg 7-9-1

WP- Joan Adon (1-0)

LP- Nate Harris (1-2)

T- 2:34

A- 3,056

