Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox

August 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast)







ERIE SEAWOLVES (52-47, 8.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (58-39, 1.5 GB SW Div, 2nd)

RHP REESE OLSON (0-0, 2.25 ERA) VS. RHP Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.21 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 / 7:05 PM / Prince George's Stadium

GAME #100 / ROAD GAME #52 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.26 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5-1, 2.92 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29 AT Bowie, 1:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.46 ERA) vs. LHP Drew Rom (2-1, 5.73 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 vs. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves came out on the wrong side of a seesaw battle on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium, falling to the Bowie Baysox 8-6. Bowie jumped ahead against Erie starter Beau Brieske in the bottom of the first, plating four runs on a handful of hits, including a two-run home run by Zach Watson. Erie slowly closed the gap across the night, as Kerry Carpenter singled in a pair of runs in the third inning, and Dane Myers drove in another in the sixth. Bowie never trailed in the game as they teed off on Yaya Chentouf out of the bullpen, clubbing three home runs. Patrick Dorrian and Kyle Stowers each smacked solo shots in the sixth, and Stowers went yard again with a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth after Erie had tied the game. Andrew Navigato hit a key solo home run, his second in Double-A, to tie the game briefly in the eighth, and Josh Lester knocked his career-high 23rd in the seventh.

