Flying Squirrels Score Six Unanswered to Defeat Curve

CURVE, PA - Omar Cruz tossed five shutout innings for Altoona, but the Flying Squirrels scored six unanswered to defeat the Curve, 6-3, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Cruz struck out four batters and walked two in the start for Altoona. Nathan Kirby followed the outing with three strikeouts over 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Richmond's offense then came to life in the seventh inning.

With Altoona leading 3-0, Richmond scored one run in the seventh on a fielder's choice off the bat of Will Wilson. Later in the eighth, Sandro Fabian doubled a run home and later scored on a two-run home run from David Villar to give Richmond the 4-3 lead.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on two in the ninth on a two-run single from Fabian. He finished the night 3-5 with 3 RBI for Richmond.

Altoona struck first in the fifth inning on a ground-rule double from Josh Bissonette. It was the tenth double of the season for Bissonette, which scored Connor Kaiser and moved Ji-Hwan Bae to third base. Bae scored on a sacrifice fly from Matt Fraizer later in the inning.

Kaiser hit an RBI single in the sixth to give Altoona the 3-0 lead. Bae, Bissonette, and Kaiser all finished with two hits in the loss. Shea Murray took the loss for Altoona, allowing three runs in the eighth inning. Will Gardner gave up two runs in 1.1 innings following Murray.

Trenton Toplikar allowed two runs over five innings for Richmond. Matt Seelinger earned the win in two innings of one run baseball. Raffi Vizcaino picked up his third save of the season.

The Curve will continue their six-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Travis MacGregor (3-7, 6.35) will start for Altoona, with RHP Aaron Blair (0-2, 3.52) slated for Richmond.

