August 27, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LATE INNING COMEBACK SINKS SEA DOGS - The Fightin' Phils scored three runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 5-2 last night. Sal Gozza broke a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning with a RBI single scoring Luke Miller. Bryson Stott added a two-run homer to extend Reading's lead. Portland had maintained a 2-1 lead until Reading tied the game at two in the bottom of the eighth inning when Madison Stokes homered over the Maine Monster. Danny Santana, playing for the Sea Dogs on a MLB rehab assignment, got the scoring started for the Sea Dogs with a RBI single in the first inning. Portland took a 2-0 lead when Santana scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Roldani Baldwin. Reading scored in the second inning when Logan O'Hoppe led off the inning with a double, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Brock Stassi.

FIVE GAME LOSING STREAK - After the loss last night, the Sea Dogs are currently on a five- game losing streak. It is the longest of the season, while the longest winning streak of the year (and in franchise history) was 15 games.

MAINE WHOOPIE PIES - A whoopie pie is two round chocolate cake-like cookies with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched between them. Many places claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The whoopie pie has been a favorite of Mainer's for nearly a century, with the first whoopie pie in Maine being served by Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston in 1925. The Maine State Legislature named the whoopie pie the official state treat in 2011. The world's largest whoopie pie, weighing over 1,000 pounds, was made in South Portland in 2011.

MAJOR LEAGUE REHABBERS - Danny Santana and Ryan Brasier will be rehabbing with the Sea Dogs this week. Santana was signed as a minor league free agent by the Boston Red Sox on 3/7/2021, entering his 14th professional season. Prior to the Red Sox, he was a member of the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers. In 2021, Santana is batting .171 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Red Sox in 33 games. Brasier has been in the Red Sox organization since 2018, also in his 14th professional season. He had Tommy John surgery on 6/10/14 and went nearly five years between Major League pitching appearances, from 9/27/2013 with the Los Angeles Angels to 7/9/2018 with Boston.

ACTIVE STREAKS - LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances spanning 15.2 innings with only nine hits and 15 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last six games (8.2 innings) while allow just three hits and striking out 11.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in fourth place in the Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks are in first place with the Bowie Baysox in second place (2.5 games back) and the Somerset Patriots in third place (3.0 games out of first). Portland is technically 4.0 games behind Akron, but only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Denyi Reyes will make his third start since July 5th. He last pitched 1.2 innings 8/21 vs Binghamton, allowing three runs (zero earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out two. He has not faced the Fightin Phils this season.

