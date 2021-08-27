Strong Start by Adon Leads Senators in 7-2 Victory

The Senators took a 4-0 lead and cruised to a 7-2 win over Hartford Friday night at FNB Field. Joan Adon started and earned the win in his double-A debut for the Sens. With the win, the Senators evened the series at two games each.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Joan Adon went six solid frames and earned the win in his Senators debut. He went six innings and struck out ten without walking a batter. He was touched for two runs on five hits, throwing 97 pitches, 74 strikes. Pearson McMahan followed with two scoreless frames. Bryan Dobzanski pitched a scoreless ninth, facing four batters and allowing a single.

WITH THE GAVEL

KJ Harrison went 3-for-3 and drove in three with two doubles, he also scored a run. Aldrem Corredor had two hits including a long home run, scored twice and drove in two. Gilbert Lara had a single and a double and drove in a run.

ON DECK

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:40 p.m.

