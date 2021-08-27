Bats Pop, Pitching Fires Reading to Fourth Straight Victory

August 27, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils topped the Portland Sea Dogs 8-2 under the lights on Friday night. This is Reading's fourth win in a row.

Every starter in the R-Phils lineup reached successfully and everyone but one player recorded a hit on the night. Bryson Stott, Matt Kroon, and Madison Stokes had multi-hit games, while Stokes batted in three runs.

Stott launched a home run into right field to start the scoring off for Reading.

Portland followed it up as MLB rehabber Danny Santana crossed the plate in the bottom half.

The R-Phils added three runs in the top of the third thanks to one from Stott and two from Stokes.

Santana homered in the third for the Sea Dogs only other run of the night.

Kroon had a solo shot to start off the fifth and Stokes launched a sacrifice fly to plate Stott making it 6-2.

Reading tacked on two more in the top of the eighth. Brock Stassi started off the inning with a single and Sal Gozzo walked. A passed ball moved them over and they both tagged up on a sac fly from Kroon. Stott plated another run to leave the score 8-2.

Hans Crouse (W, 1-2) threw a solid five innings of three hit, two run ball. Nick Lackney pitched three clean frames to give Reading an opportunity. Zach Warren shut things down in the ninth.

Tomorrow's game against the Portland Sea Dogs begins at 6:00.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.