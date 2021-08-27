Upper Providence Little League to be Honored at America's Classic Ballpark

The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to host the Pennsylvania Little League World Series Team - Upper Providence 12U. The Fightins are so proud to celebrate the accomplishments of our fellow Pennsylvania Baseball team here at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, September 7th. The team showed amazing talent and sportsmanship on the biggest stage in Little League.

On Tuesday, September 7th the R-Phils take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) at America's Classic Ballpark. Before the 7:05 game, Upper Providence Little League will meet members of the Reading Fightin Phils, be introduced as our FirstEnergy Neighborhood Champion and head to the outfield for a pre-game catch. Then, every single player will be invited to throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the ballgame. The team will enjoy the night from the Reading Hospital Tower Health Pool Pavilion with their family and friends.

Upper Providence Little League is an elite program that saw much success this summer. After becoming the 2021 PA State Champions, they advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region Championship where only two teams from the region would make the Little League World Series. UPLL punched their ticket to Williamsport and went on to become the Mid-Atlantic Region Champions.

They were also PA Little League District 27 champs and PA Little League Section 8 champs which helped them advance into the tournament.

Fourteen Players and their Manager Ben Ludwig went on to travel to the Little League World Series. Fellow coaches Tom Sergio and Joe Schuberth also joined the team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team first matched up against Oregon where they fell 8-2. Aiden Ludwig began the scoring with an RBI single to bat in Jalen Bowman who doubled to reach. Bowman went on to take the mound taking down Oregon 1-2-3 in the first. After their opponents put up a three-run homer, Ludwig sent in another runner as Jack Strzeminski crossed the plate making it 3-2. Oregon put up a big five-run fourth and that's where things remained for the rest of the game.

Upper Providence then faced off against Louisiana where they dropped 5-2. LA put up two in the first and another each in the second and third. But, UPLL was not done yet as Jalen Bowman tripled and was brought home on a Sam Buckley home run. Louisiana added one more to finish the game.

UPPL capped off the experience with a trip to the Little League Classic featuring the Los Angeles Angeles and Cleveland Indians. They got autographs from Shohei Ohtani and New Jersey native Mike Trout.

Reading is so excited to welcome Upper Providence 12U to America's Classic Ballpark for a well-deserved congratulations and welcome home.

Baseball fans who would like to celebrate the accomplishments of Upper Providence Little League are encouraged to buy their tickets now for the Tuesday, September 7th R-Phils game at www.rphils.com/tickets

