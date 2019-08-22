Royals Snag D Garrett Cecere from KC for Future Considerations

August 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald picked up the Reading Royals' fifth defenseman for the 2019-20 season Thursday, acquiring defenseman Garret Cecere (pronounced: SUH-seer) from Kansas City for future considerations.

The second-year defenseman accumulated seven points (1g) in 49 games as a rookie with Maine in 2018-19. Cecere scored his first career goal Oct. 19 vs. Reading. The native of West Des Moines, IA notched two points in four head-to-head matchups with the Royals.

Reading will announce another roster move Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (5): #4 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (8): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #19 Brendan Robbins, #21 Frank DiChiara, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin

Career notes

Cecere was an alternate captain at Northeastern his senior year and combined for 11 assists and a plus-14 rating over his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility (2016-18). The 5-foot-8, 165-lb., left-handed shot attended Colorado College as a freshman and returned to the USHL midway through his sophomore season to complete 2015-16 with Sioux Falls.

He spent parts of four seasons in the USHL and notched 37 points in 54 games in 2013-14, splitting the season between Sioux Falls and Tri-City.

New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert featuring a performance by "Cracker" on Penn Street before the home opener. The block party starts at 3:00 p.m.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.