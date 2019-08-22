Admirals Sign Penn State Forward Alec Marsh

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed forward Alec Marsh for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

Marsh, 23, posted 14 points (7G, 7A) in 34 games played last season for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the BIG10.

The 5'10, 201lbs Bridgewater, NJ native played 4 seasons at Penn State. He posted 54 points (22G, 32A) in 132 career NCAA games and helped the Nittany Lions win the BIG10 Championship in the 2016-17 season. Prior to his collegiate career, Marsh skated in the USHL, playing just over 2 seasons with the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders and then spending time with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Fargo Force in his final junior season. In total, Marsh played in 151 career USHL contests, tallying 74 points on 28 goals and 46 assists.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

