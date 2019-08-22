Head Coach Kirk MacDonald Represents Berks County in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

Reading, PA - Reading Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald has been named to Berks County's first-ever Real Men Wear Pink campaign to help raise awareness and fight breast cancer, the team announced Thursday. Support Coach MacDonald's campaign with the American Cancer Society of Berks County by visiting http://bit.ly/KMacPink.

In conjunction with the announcement, General Manager David Farrar announced the Royals will host the team's Pink in the Rink Game on Sat., Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling. The Pink in the Rink game is part of the Royals' new 5-game mini-plan .

MacDonald, a cancer survivor, will work with the American Cancer Society of Berks County, community leaders and the Reading Royals this October to raise money for breast cancer awareness. MacDonald will wear pink each day this October.

The Real Men Wear Pink Campaign gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer.

Fans can support Coach's campaign by donating money at this link and by visiting the Royals' community table at home games this season to learn more.

Pink In the Rink details vs. Wheeling on Sat., Feb. 8

Fans will receive a fleece blanket and draft pink rosé cider will be $1.

Before the game, the Alvernia University Women's Ice Hockey team will host Manhattanville College at 2:00 p.m. Fans that purchase a ticket to the Feb. 8 Royals game receive free admission to the Alvernia contest.

Coach MacDonald: "I am excited to work with the ACS in Berks County's first RMWP campaign. As a cancer survivor I know first-hand how this disease can affect us all. The ACS does an outstanding job raising money and awareness about the effects of cancer and supporting families going through the treatment process. Please join me and the rest of the Reading Royals in supporting this amazing organization and all they do to fight this disease."

The Royals' 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert featuring a performance by "Cracker" on Penn Street before the home opener. The block party starts at 3:00 p.m.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

