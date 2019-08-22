Admirals Re-Sign Defenseman Brandon Rumble
August 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have re-signed defenseman Brandon Rumble for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.
Rumble, 26, posted 4 points (3G, 1A) in 38 games played last season for the Admirals.
The 6'0, 160lbs Ottawa, ONT native also skated in 3 games on loan with the Indiana Fuel along with 12 SPHL games between the Peoria Rivermen and Pensacola Ice Flyers last season. In 72 career SPHL games between 2017-2019, Rumble posted 26 points on 1 goal and 25 assists. Prior to turning pro, Rumbleskated 4 seasons (2013-2017) with Lindenwood University, tallying 95 points in 138 games played. Rumbleplayed his junior hockey with the Hampton Roads Whalers (2009-2010) and the Helena Bighorns (2011-2013). Brandon is the son of former Admirals bench boss Darren Rumble (2008-2009).
The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!
For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.
