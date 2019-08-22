Former NHL Forward Returns to the Walleye

August 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward TJ Hensick who had 58 points in 47 games with Toledo last season has returned to the Walleye agreeing to terms for the 2019-2020 season.

Hensick was drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft (#88 overall) by the Colorado Avalanche out of the University of Michigan. With 17 goals, 41 assists, the Howell, Michigan native was leading the Walleye and the ECHL in points when he loaned to the AHL's San Jose in February. In the 23 games with the Barracuda, he picked up another 20 points (6G, 14A) with another three points (1G, 2A) in four playoff contests.

"TJ is a proven scorer that we witnessed up close last year," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He is as gifted a player as we have ever seen here in Toledo and he brings even more than that to the locker room with his presence off of the ice."

In his career, Hensick has skated in 653 games at the AHL level since turning pro in 2007 with an outstanding 588 points (172G, 416A) while making the AHL All-Star Game four times. His NHL career begun in his first pro season when he skated in 31 contests for Colorado with six goals and five assists. In 2008-09, Hensick skated in 61 games for the Avalanche with 17 assists and 21 points. Thirteen more games went on his total in 2010-11 with the St. Louis Blues. In total, the 32-year-old has 112 games at the NHL level with 12 goals, 26 assists, 38 points and 18 penalty minutes.

Hensick spent four years at Michigan that saw the 5'10", 190 pound forward skated in 164 contests with an amazing 222 points (75G, 147A) for a 1.35 point per game average. One of his best college seasons came as a sophomore in the 2004-05 season with 55 points (23G, 32A) while helping the Wolverines become NCAA Champions. As a senior, Hensick dominated the college ranks with 66 points (23G, 46A) over just 41 games finishing as a Hobey Baker Award Finalist. The 69 points and 46 assists in 2006-07 led all NCAA players.

Your defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, for their 2019-20 Home Opening weekend. Last season Toledo sold-out 31 of 36 regular season games averaging more than 7,700 fans per game. Don't miss any of the exciting action! Opening Weekend ticket packages, single game tickets and FINatic memberships are on sale now. Call 419-725-9255, online at www.toledowalleye.com, or visit the Fifth Third Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.