Double-Digit Goal Scorer Peterson Strikes Deal with Royals

August 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Second-year forward Judd Peterson has signed an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Thursday. Peterson scored 11 goals and 28 points in 51 games for Cincinnati as a rookie and was tied for the Cyclones team lead with four goals (5 pts.) in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 2018-19 Cyclones won the Brabham Cup by recording a league-best 110 points.

The 6-foot, 190-lb. native of Duluth, Minnesota was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. While at St. Cloud State from 2014-18, Peterson made the NCAA tournament three times, hit double digits in goals twice and served as Huskies captain during his senior season.

Earlier Thursday, the Royals acquired defenseman Garrett Cecere from Kansas City for future considerations. Cecere tallied one goal and seven points in 49 games with Maine last campaign.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (5): #6 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (9): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #18 Judd Peterson, #19 Brendan Robbins, #21 Frank DiChiara, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Peterson: "I like to hang around the net and get some rebounds but the defensive part of my game is important - being a two-way forward and winning some big face-offs. Talking with Coach MacDonald, everything seemed right and like the perfect fit. I'm excited to get the ball rolling."

MacDonald: "Judd is coming off a good rookie season and found a role on a talented Cyclones team. We hope he can take another step as a second-year player. He can play down the middle for us and use his strong skating to drive wide and create chances."

Career notes

Peterson has skated in seven career AHL games, including five last season with Rochester (1g).

While at St. Cloud State, Peterson was named a finalist for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award and was twice selected to the NCHC's All-Academic Team. He scored 37 goals and 65 points in 151 collegiate games.

New for the 2019-20 season, take advantage of the Royals 5-Game Mini Plan that kicks off Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and includes a meal for every game, a Reading Royals Hat, an exclusive fan experience, an autographed team picture and a guaranteed giveaway for each of the 5 games. Purchase your seat or seats today by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting https://bit.ly/2LSHBp8.

The first Royals' home game on Oct. 19 vs. Maine features a massive block party, games, food, drinks and a special Downtown Alive concert featuring a performance by "Cracker" on Penn Street before the home opener. The block party starts at 3:00 p.m.

Royals season memberships are available for 2019-20 by heading to royalshockey.com/restoretheroar, visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and calling 610-898-7825.

For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals). Use #RestoreTheRoar to join the conversation.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.