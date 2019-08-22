IceMen Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Department

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has made two additions and one promotion to the hockey operations department. Jeff May has been appointed as the team's new Assistant Coach, Cole Hillier has been promoted to Head Equipment Manager and Nick Bayruns has been named Assistant Equipment Manager.

May joins the Icemen's coaching staff after serving the past two seasons in a similar capacity with the UNLV Men's Hockey program. The Richmond, BC native started his hockey career at age 14 when he was drafted by the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL. May was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft (#151). May started his eight-year playing career with the ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers before signing a two-year entry level contract with the Phoenix Coyotes (NHL). May played three seasons with the San Antonio Rampage (AHL) from 2008-2011. May also played two seasons abroad with Angers, France.

Hillier returns for his second season in Jacksonville after serving last season as an assistant equipment manager with the Icemen. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, the St. John's, NL native served six seasons as a locker room attendant for the AHL's St. John's IceCaps from 2011-2017.

Bayruns joins the Icemen hockey operations staff after spending the past two seasons as an assistant equipment manager at Dartmouth University, working with ten of the department's athletic teams, including men's hockey. Bayruns graduated from St. Lawrence in 2017 with a degree in communications and a minor in sports studies. Bayruns hails out of Saranac Lake, NY, but grew up in Colorado Springs and Las Vegas before moving back to upstate New York.

May takes over for former Assistant Coach Max Markowitz, while Hillier will take over for former Head Equipment Manager Nolan Bowker. Both Markowitz and Bowker left the Icemen to pursue other career opportunities.

