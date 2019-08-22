Blueliner Cliff Watson Returns to KC for 2019-20 Season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, John-Scott Dickson announced Monday the club has signed defenseman Cliff Watson. Watson returns to the Mavericks for his second season.

Watson, a six-foot-two, 190-pound Sheboygan, Wisconsin native, appeared in 25 games for Kansas City last year, posting 14 points on seven goals and seven assists with a plus-eight plus-minus rating. Watson also played in all seven playoff games for the Mavericks last postseason, posting four assists and a plus-two plus-minus rating.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back in Kansas City," Watson said, "The fans and community are definitely one of the best in the ECHL. Looking forward to getting with the team and starting things up."

The 25-year old played in 27 games at the AHL level last season, splitting time between the Stockton Heat, Utica Comets, Hershey Bears and Ontario Reign. He put up six points on two goals and four assists with a plus-four plus-minus rating. Watson was a sixth round pick (#168 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

