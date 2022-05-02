Royals Host Mariners with Chance to Clinch Series in Game Six

Reading Royals forward Trevor Gooch watches his shot against the Maine Mariners

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, seek to clinch their first round series victory over the Maine Mariners in game six of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Semifinal round on Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The Royals hold the series lead 3-2 after wins in games one, two and five of the series while Maine won games three and four. Reading looks to remain unbeaten at home against the Mariners this season after five previous matchups at Santander Arena where the Royals have outscored Maine 17-7. This is the twelfth meeting between the two teams this season where the home team has won all but one game.

That one road team victory came by the Royals when Reading defeated Maine in game five of the playoff series, 3-2, Saturday, Apr. 30 at Cross Insurance Arena. Thomas Ebbing's game winning goal in the third period and a 25 save performance from Logan Flodell propelled the Mariners over the Royals at home.

Reading scored the game's opening goal halfway into the first period on the first of two points for Patrick Bajkov in the game. Crashing in on the Mariners' net, Bajkov received a cross crease behind the back back from Trevor Gooch and shot the puck past Callum Booth who saved 29 shots in his third start of the playoff series. Maine tied the score late into the opening period on Cameron Askew's third goal of the series with a shot that squeaked under Logan Flodell's right pad. Flodell saved 25 of 27 shots in the game for his third win in five starts in the series.

In the second period, Frank DiChiara scored his second goal of the series off of a centering pass from Bajkov for Reading's second lead of the game. Maine came back with another goal to tie the score back up on Alex Kile second goal in his two games in the series off of a Royals turnover in their own zone to make it a 2-2 score after two periods.

In the final eight minutes of regulation Thomas Ebbing scored his first goal of the series to win the game for Reading. Brennan Saulnier set up the Troy, Michigan native for a redirection in the slot that Ebbing angled past Booth's glove to put Reading back into the lead where they remained for the final 7:26 of regulation time.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Maine Mariners who are the fourth seed. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Mariners went 33-31-5-3 with a .514 point percentage in the regular season. The Newfoundland Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers continue their Divisional Semifinal round against the Trois-Rivières Lions who placed third in the North Division with a .536 point percentage tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Newfoundland. Newfoundland leads the series over the Lions, 3-2.

