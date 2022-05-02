Icemen to Face Everblades in South Division Championship Round; Series Schedule Announced

May 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen face off with the Florida Everblades

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen face off with the Florida Everblades(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced their game schedule for their South Division Finals Playoff series with the Florida Everblades.

The series will open at Hertz Arena in Estero beginning this Friday (May 6) and Saturday (May 7). The series will then shift to Jacksonville for Games 3, 4 and 5 to be played on May 10, 11 and 13 at Veterans Memorial Arena. Should a Game 6 or 7 be necessary, those games would be played back in Estero.

The following is a complete schedule listing for the South Division Finals Series:

#1 Florida Everblades vs. #3 Jacksonville Icemen (Best-of Seven Series)

Game 1: Friday, May 6, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, Jacksonville at Florida 7:00 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 3: Tuesday, May 10, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 11, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 5: Friday, May 13, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)**

Game 6: Monday, May 16, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

Game 7: Tuesday, May 17, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

**If Necessary

Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

Fans may also catch all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV

The 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs are Presented by Bold City Tattoo.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.