Mariners Season Comes to an End in Six Games

May 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







READING, PA - Jacob Pritchard broke a 1-1 tie with a third period power play goal to give the Reading Royals a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the North Division Semifinals, and bring the Maine Mariners season to an end. The Royals won the series four games to two, taking all three of their home games, including the series clincher on Monday night at Santander Arena.

The Mariners jumped on the board first, scoring at 9:08 of the opening period when Nick Master followed his own shot and deposited a loose puck sitting to the left of Royals netminder Pat Nagle. Master's goal, which drew assists from Mathew Santos and Michael Kim, was the only tally of the opening period.

The Royals got even at 7:27 of the 2nd when Kenny Hausinger pulled a puck out of an extended battle behind the Mariners net and centered a pass to Trevor Gooch, who ripped his 2nd goal of the series past Callum Booth. The game entered the third tied at one.

Reading broke the tie on a power play goal at 7:09 of the third as Jacob Pritchard slapped one past Booth from the top of the left circle. From there, the Mariners made a strong final push, including several chances with the goalie pulled. The best opportunity came when Nick Master was robbed on the back door by Nagle with a little under two minutes left.

Nagle made 30 of 31 stops while Booth turned aside 31 of 33, finishing the season with three strong performances in a row.

The Royals advance to the North Division Finals and await the winner of the Newfoundland Growlers and Trois-Rivieres Lions who will play a Game 7 on Tuesday night in St. John's.

