ECHL Transactions - May 2
May 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 2, 2022:
Cincinnati:
Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Rochester
Add Josh Burnside, D activated from reserve
Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from reserve
Delete Graeme Brown, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Passolt, F placed on reserve
Delete Zac Hermann, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Houser, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Florida:
Add Stephen Desrocher, D activated from reserve
Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve
Add Tyler Busch, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence
Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Matt Hellickson, D activated from reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Butrus Ghafari, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Butrus Ghafari, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Dickinson, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve
