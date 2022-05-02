ECHL Transactions - May 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 2, 2022:

Cincinnati:

Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Rochester

Add Josh Burnside, D activated from reserve

Add Gianluca Esteves, F activated from reserve

Delete Graeme Brown, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Passolt, F placed on reserve

Delete Zac Hermann, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Houser, G recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Florida:

Add Stephen Desrocher, D activated from reserve

Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve

Add Tyler Busch, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence

Delete Gabriel Chicoine, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Matt Hellickson, D activated from reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Butrus Ghafari, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Josh Dickinson, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Butrus Ghafari, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Dickinson, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve

