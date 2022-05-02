Game 6 Another Must-Win for the Lions

It was mission accomplished on Saturday night: The Lions had to win to prolong their North Division semi-final series against the Newfoundland Growlers, and that's exactly what they did with a thrilling 3-2 victory in front of an ecstatic Colisée Vidéotron crowd.

The Growlers now hold a 3-to-2 series lead, with Game 6 and Game 7 (if necessary) to be played in St. John's at the Mary Brown's Centre.

This will mark the Lions third visit to Newfoundland in the 2021-22 season. The team's first trip resulted in two wins and one loss, with all three games having a one-goal margin of victory. Their second trip was less successful, with one win and three losses. And Game 1 and Game 2 of the playoffs both went to the Growlers.

Head coach Éric Bélanger will be sure to preach to his players to take it one-game-at-a-time and to focus on the task at hand: To win Game 6. The team has momentum on its side what with having now defeated the Growlers twice in the three playoff games held in Trois-Rivières.

Puck drop tonight is 5:30 p.m.

The schedule for the remaining games of the best-of-seven series is as follows:

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at Newfoundland (5:30 p.m.)

Game 7 (if necessary) - Tuesday, May 3 at Newfoundland (5:30 p.m.)

Players to watch:

Lions' forward Alexis D'Aoust scored two goals on Saturday night to lead the Lions to victory. He has three points in the playoffs so far.

Tyler Boland scored both of the Growlers' goals on Saturday and his 5-3-8 totals in the playoffs ranks him fourth among all ECHL forwards in playoff scoring.

