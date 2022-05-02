Lions Force Game 7 with 7-4 Win over Growlers

The Newfoundland Growlers couldn't close out the series in Game 6 as they were topped 7-4 by the Trois-Riviéres Lions on Monday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Cedric Montminy opened the scoring just one minute into the contest as he found plenty of space in the slot before ripping one over the shoulder of Keith Petruzzelli to put the Lions up 1-0 in the early goings.

Gordie Green got the Growlers back to level four minutes later as he picked up a loose puck from a scrum in front of the Lions goal before sniping one past the glove of Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 1-1 14:55 with left in the 1st.

Despite outshooting the Lions 13-4 in the opening 20 minutes, Newfoundland would settle for just the one opening period goal as it stayed 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Peter Abbandonato regained the lead for the Lions four minutes into the middle frame as he found the back of the net on his backend amid a scramble in the Newfoundland zone to put Trois-Riviéres ahead 2-1 with 15:54 left in the 2nd.

Brenden Locke brought it to 3-1 just 24 seconds later as a fortuitous bounce landed on his stick atop the crease where made no mistake to put the Lions up by a pair.

Derian Plouffe got Newfoundland back within one as he took full advantage of an errant pass from Desrosiers, depositing into a yawning cage while on the penalty kill to cut it to 3-2 Lions with 10:37 left in the 2nd.

Jeremy McKenna evened it up at 3-3 moments later on the man advantage as he beat Desrosiers five hole for his first of the postseason to tie it up with 5:17 to go in the middle frame.

On the brink of the second intermission, defenceman Olivier Galipeau once again put the Lions out front as he jumped up in the play and beat Petruzzelli high to the blocker side with 32 seconds left in the 2nd. Trois-Riviéres lead 4-3 with 20 minutes to play.

Anthony Nellis put the Lions ahead by a pair for the second time on the night less than 90 seconds into the 3rd as he finished off a 3-on-1 rush to make it 5-3 with 18:33 to go in regulation.

Locke picked up his second of the game midway through the third as he picked up a bouncing puck off the boards and beat Petruzzelli from a tight angle to make it 6-3 Lions.

After Tyler Boland gave the Growlers late hope with a power play blast, Josh Brook hit the vacant Newfoundland net from his own end to secure a 7-4 victory for the Lions.

Quick Hits

Tyler Boland had a multi-point effort (1G, 1A) in the loss.

The Growlers scored three times on special teams (2 PP, 1 PK).

Newfoundland host the Lions for a do-or-die Game 7 on Tuesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. TR - D. Locke

2. TR - O. Galipeau

3. NFL - T. Boland

