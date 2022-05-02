Everblades Explode for Five Goals to Win Division Semifinal Series

ESTERO, Fla. - Joe Pendenza snapped a 1-1 tie midway through the final period to spark a four-goal outburst and lift the Florida Everblades to a 5-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Monday night at Hertz Arena. With the victory, the Everblades captured the best-of-seven South Division Semifinal Series four games to two and eliminated the Swamp Rabbits from the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Next up for the Everblades is a date with the Jacksonville Icemen in the best-of-seven South Division Finals, which gets underway Friday at 7:30 pm inside Hertz Arena.

The Everblades put the pressure on the visiting Swamp Rabbits from the opening whistle, outshooting Greenville 14-6 over the game's first 20 minutes. Despite numerous opportunities, the Blades were unable to cash in. Greenville goaltender John Lethemon, who entered play with 177 saves over the series' first five games, turned aside everything that the good guys in gray and green threw his way. For the first time in the series, the rivals went into the first intermission scoreless.

Just 2:42 into the second period, the Swamp Rabbits struck first as defenseman Bobby Russell converted on the power play, driving a shot from just inside the blue line past Blades' netminder Cam Johnson, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Enjoying a five-on-three advantage midway through period two, the Everblades finally broke through against Lethemon. A wide-open John McCarron struck gold at the 11:07 mark for his second tally of the playoffs, blasting home a shot from the slot with Pendenza earning his team-high sixth assist of the series off a picture-perfect centering pass from behind the goal line.

With a 1-1 deadlock continuing into the third period, the teams traded chances over the first 10 minutes of the final frame with no success for either side. That all changed as Pendenza and Dylan Vander Esch teamed up on an end-to-end rush that ended with Pendenza backhanding in his first goal of the playoffs with 9:46 to play, to put the Everblades ahead 2-1.

Insurance goals from Zach Solow (13:28), Darik Angeli (15:52) and Pendenza (17:11) closed out the final game of the series with the Everblades on top, 5-1.

Pendenza end the night with three points on two goals and an assist, while Matteo Gennaro also chipped in an assist on Angeli's marker to extend his playoff point streak to six games.

The Everblades won the battle of shots on goal for the fifth time in the series, 36-20. Johnson made 19 saves and notched his third victory of the series for Florida, while Lethemon turned aside 31 shots as the Swamp Rabbits' season drew to a close.

With one playoff series in the books, the top-seeded Everblades will move on to face third-seeded Jacksonville Icemen in the best-of-seven South Division Finals. The Icemen eliminated the second-seeded Atlanta Gladiators in four straight games, picking up the clincher last Thursday.

