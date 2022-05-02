Everblades Announce 2022 Second Round Playoff Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced the schedule for the second round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Jacksonville Icemen. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be held on Friday, May 6 and Saturday May 7 at Hertz Arena. Games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. If necessary, games six and seven would be played at Hertz Arena.

The dates for second round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida are listed below with all home dates at Hertz Arena in bold:

Friday, May 6 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 7 at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, May 10 at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 pm

Friday, May 13 at 7:00 pm (If necessary)

Monday, May 16 at 7:30 pm (If necessary)

Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 pm (If necessary)

Tickets for the second round against the Icemen will go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at 10 am.

The Everblades were 3-2-2-3 against the Icemen this season and earned a 0-1-1-2 mark at home against Jacksonville. Florida posted a 3-1-1-1 record while visiting VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Seven of the 10 meetings between the teams this season were decided by one goal, with two ending in overtime and four requiring a shootout. The teams have not met previously in the playoffs.

Join us this weekend for games one and two of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs! Game one is on Friday, May 6 at 7:30 pm. Grab the last 239 package of the season that includes two Premium tickets, one large popcorn and two autographed programs for only $39 and a savings of over 50%! Also, kids 12 and under eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Game two is on Saturday, May 7 at 7:00pm. Enjoy a pregame tailgate from 5-7 pm with live music!

