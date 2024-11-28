Royals Earn 3-2 Comeback OT Win in Everett

November 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Victoria Royals overcame a two-goal third period deficit to pull out a 3-2 overtime victory Wednesday night at Angel of The Winds Arena.

Rylan Pearce earned his first goal of the season at 5:55 into the first period sneaking a shot underneath the leg pads of Victoria Royals netminder Jayden Kraus.

Co-captain Kaden Hammell increased the Tips' lead on the powerplay 19:09 into the second period, rocketing a wrister over the shoulder of Kraus for his 5th of the season for a 2-0 Everett lead after two.

Teydon Trembecky got the Royals on the board 1:12 into the third period, beating Alex Garrett over the glove on the powerplay for his team-leading 11th goal of the season. Brayden Boehm netted the game-tying goal at 14:32, tapping in a loose puck in the crease for a second Victoria powerplay tally.

Nate Misskey netted Victoria's overtime winner with 5 seconds left on clock, firing a shot from the blue line through a screen for the victory.

Kraus stopped a career-high 46 of 48 shots in the win for Victoria. Alex Garrett finished with 25 saves on 28 shots.

