Hawks Fall Short to Rockets, 4-2

November 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks dropped a 4-2 contest to the Kelowna Rockets at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night. Josh Zakreski scored two power-play goals in the loss.

Game #23: Portland (2) vs. Kelowna (4)

SOG: POR (44) - KEL (22)

PP: POR (2/5) - KEL (0/3)

Saves: Štìbeták (18/22) - Stoesser (41/43)

SCORING: KEL - Andrew Cristall (14) from Tij Iginla and Jakub Stancl POR - Josh Zakreski (14) from Diego Buttazzoni and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play) KEL - Hiroki Gojsic (6) from Michael Cicek and Caden Price POR - Josh Zakreski (15) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski KEL - Michael Cicek (11) from Tij Iginla KEL - Kalder Varga (2)

GAME SUMMARY:

The game burst to life after a quiet first frame, with Kelowna breaking the ice just 41 seconds into the second period. The Hawks quickly responded on a power play, as Diego Buttazzoni set up Josh Zakreski, who unleashed a blistering one-timer to equalize the score. The Rockets reclaimed the lead at the 13:13 mark. Zakreski answered with another man advantage tally, rifling a shot from the right dot that found the back of the net three minutes later. Kelowna struck again with just over two minutes left in frame, securing a 3-2 lead before the intermission. The Rockets extended their lead to 4-2 at 2:19 of the third that to seal their victory.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks wrap up their regular season series against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, November 29, with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as they celebrate Hometown Heroes Night.

ABOUT THE WINTERHAWKS

The Portland Winterhawks, proud members of the Western Hockey League, operate out of the historic Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Regarded as one of the nation's elite junior hockey franchises, the Winterhawks are two-time Memorial Cup Champions and four-time winners of the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy which is awarded to the WHL team with the most points during the regular season. The Portland Winterhawks take pride in developing their players and have produced 30 first round picks during the National Hockey League's Draft and 133 Winterhawks alumni have played in the NHL, including Hockey Hall of Fame members Cam Neely and Marian Hossa.

