Red-Hot Chiefs Scorch the Blazers with Dominant 6-2 Thrashing

November 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs welcomed the Kamloops Blazers to town on Wednesday night for another edition of the TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway. The first 1,000 fans in the building received a magnet featuring St. Louis Blues' prospect and Chiefs' defenseman, Will McIsaac. Spokane came into the game on the back of a 3-game heater, outscoring opponents 12-4 across the past three contests, all victories. Kamloops visited Spokane looking to knock off the Chiefs for the second time this month but entered the game 0-3 in their last three.

In the first period, it was former Chief Layton Feist heading to the penalty box for Kamloops, with the Blazers finding the net short-handed at 3:06 through Shtrom.

The Chiefs evened the score at 11:47 with a goal from the Captain, Berkly Catton. Catton's goal gave him a score in his last two games, and seven points over his last four. Preston's assist gave him a helper in the past three games.

The Chiefs' star rookie thought he had a goal of his own on the breakaway, but it was determined that it crossed the line after the clock struck zero for the end of the period.

It was Catton's turn to become provider in the second period as he was instrumental in creating a power play goal put away by Smyth Rebman for his seventh of the season. Crampton also added an assist.

Rasmus Ekström made it three with his 11th of the year at 9:26 of the second after an excellent kicked assist from Smyth Rebman. Rebman kicked a bouncing puck over to Ekström who settled it and flipped the puck back against the grain to find the far post.

After a poor turnover in the defensive zone, LaFreniere added a second for the road team, making it a 3-2 game at the second intermission.

Spokane poured on the pressure and wore down the opposition in the third period. The Chiefs totaled 18 shots, more than double their count through two.

Asanali Sarkenov found the net for the second time this season at 3:33 of the third. The Chiefs' 2024 import selection crashed the net on the power play and put it away to build the lead.

Mathis Preston would not be held scoreless as he added a fifth for the Chiefs six minutes later. After getting a goal called back earlier in the game, the young forward found the net again thanks to Catton and Schoettler.

After a late scoring change, the Chiefs' sixth goal was awarded to Sam Rebman after a shot nicked him on the way to the twine. Spokane would close out the game strong and hold on for the 6-2 victory, thanks in part to a 5/5 performance from the penalty kill and 26 saves from Dawson Cowan. Spokane's power play has scored at a blistering 50% rate over the past two games. Over the current 4-game winning streak, the Chiefs are allowing just 1.5 goals per game while scoring 4.5 goals per game on offense.

