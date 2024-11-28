29th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are set to play in the franchise's 29th annual ENMAX Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 1st at 4:00 p.m. MT. The Calgary Hitmen are proud to partner with ENMAX for another season.

"It's heartwarming to see our community come together for the Teddy Bear Toss, a tradition that goes beyond the game," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, ENMAX. "At ENMAX, we're committed to making our community better by supporting initiatives that bring people together and make a meaningful difference, like the Teddy Bear Toss. Thanks to the Calgary Hitmen, hockey fans, and ENMAX volunteers and their families, for helping ensure the holiday season is brighter for thousands of families across Calgary."

With bear requests at an all-time high, the Hitmen are calling on fans and the community to help fulfill the need. "As an organization we make it our goal every year to meet the request for bears which is almost at 30,000. We are calling on the community and hockey fans to come together to help us in our mission." says Amy Bontorin, Manager, Calgary Hitmen Business Operations.

The bears will be donated to over 70 local agencies this holiday season. Fans are asked to bring a new or gently used small or medium sized stuffed toys to toss onto the ice when the Hitmen score their first goal against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The bears will then be stored overnight courtesy of Driving Force who are providing the Hitmen with two 26ft trucks.

The Calgary Hitmen will be back at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, December 2 from 7:00 - 10:00 a.m. for Teddy Bear Distribution where organizations will come to collect their bears. The team will then head out to deliver bears in person to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Tickets are still available for this year's Teddy Bear Toss at HitmenHockey.com/tickets. Special Press Level pricing is in effect starting at $25 for adults and $18 for kids.

