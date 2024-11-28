Team CHL Wins Game 2 & the Inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge

TORONTO, ON - Last night, Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL) scored the game-winning goal with 72 seconds left in regulation as Team CHL beat the U.S. National Under-18 Team 3-2 in Game 2 of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada in Oshawa.

Coupled with Tuesday's 6-1 win at Canada Life Place in London, Team CHL claimed the series 2-0.

"That was pretty special," Reschny said. "Rising to the occasion is a big thing for me so I was glad I could do it there."

Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) and Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) also scored for Team CHL while Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL) made 10 saves. The U.S. National Under-18 Team's Cole McKinney and Jack Murtagh both found the back of the net while Harrison Boettiger stopped 35-of-38 shots.

Reschny tallied the game - and series - winner with 1:12 to play as he beat Boettiger blocker side with a wrister from the left faceoff dot.

"I took the puck back towards the net and saw a lane, so I took the shot and it went in," Reschny said. "Tonight was a good game for us ... and to ultimately come out on top is huge."

Team CHL picked up where they left off from their Game 1 victory. Desnoyers opened the scoring just 16 seconds in as he tipped in the point shot from Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL). However, the visitors found themselves level after 20 minutes through McKinney's goal at 14:39.

Misa had the lone goal of the second as he buried a perfect cross-ice feed from Desnoyers on the power play at 9:32 while Murtagh's second goal of the series tied the game at 2-2 with 11:31 to go in the third period.

Reschny would then put Team CHL in the record books as the inaugural winners of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada.

"He's a player when the game is one the line he's not afraid to put [the puck] in," Team CHL head coach Kris Mallette (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) said. "Ultimately we succeeded with the goal we set.

Having led all scorers with a pair of points in Game 2 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, Desnoyers (1G-1A) was named the Player of the Game.

