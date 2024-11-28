Lakovic and Team CHL Win Inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge

November 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Oshawa, Ont. - Victoria Royals star Cole Reschny played the role of hero, scoring the game- and series-clinching goal with 1:12 to go in regulation, as Team CHL slipped by the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) by a 3-2 score in the finale of the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada.

"That was pretty special, just getting the opportunity to get out there in the last couple minutes, it is definitely a big moment," Reschny said following the game. "Rising to the occasion is a big thing for me, so I'm glad I was able to do it there.

"We have bad blood with (the U.S. NTDP), so last night was a good game for us and we really took it to them. We knew they were going to come out hard this game. For us to do that and ultimately come out on top was huge."

With time winding down, Reschny turned in the left faceoff circle and sent a precision wrist shot to the top corner, going short side above the blocker on NTDP goaltender Harrison Boettiger to put Team CHL in front for good.

From there, the CHL stars played lockdown hockey for 72 seconds to ice the win.

After winning Game 1 by a 6-1 margin, Team CHL claimed the two-game series with the Game 2 triumph.

"I'd love for it to be a five-game series - something early and then maybe something later on in the season, kind of like a rivalry series," said Kris Mallette, Head Coach for Team CHL and the Kelowna Rockets. "It was a lot of fun to have these guys... I thought they gelled really well. They really got along, had a lot of fun while doing it, and ultimately, we succeeded with the goal that we set."

While Game 1 wasn't close, Game 2 was a different story as the two teams battled - both physically and on the scoresheet.

Caleb Desnoyers of the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats opened the scoring a mere 16 seconds into the first period, but it was Cole McKinney responding for the U.S. NTDP to send the game into intermission tied 1-1.

Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa restored the lead for Team CHL with a power-play effort midway through the second period, but once again, the NTDP battled back to tie the game, thanks to Jack Murtagh's second goal of the series - a power-play marker midway through the third period.

From start to finish, the two teams went toe-to-toe, with 42 minutes in combined penalties across Game 2.

Though he didn't find the back of the net, Vancouver Giants sniper Cameron Schmidt generated opportunities all night, recording an astounding 12 shots on goal for Team CHL.

At the final buzzer, Team CHL had outshot the NTDP 38-12. Team CHL was also dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 61.5 per cent of the draws.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.