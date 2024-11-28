Oil Kings Sign Simcoe to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2006-born goaltender Ethan Simcoe to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Simcoe, out of Lac du Bonnet, Man., spent the 2023/2024 season with the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL, going 7-8-1 in 19 appearances. He held a 3.32 goals-against-average, and a .890 save percentage.

"We are pleased to have signed Ethan to a WHL SPA," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We have been interested in Ethan for some time now and are excited he has made the decision to come continue his development in the WHL. We look forward to integrating him into our group. The organization would like to welcome the entire Simcoe family."

The 6'2", 175lbs netminder spent some time at Rink Hockey Academy in Winnipeg as well, including the 2022/2023 season where he was 11-8-1, with a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage which was tied for third in the CSSHL U18 ranks that season. He also earned three shutouts, which was tied for fourth.

Simcoe was listed by the Oil Kings earlier in 2024.

