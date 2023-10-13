Royals Clash with Thunder in Preseason Finale

October 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close their preseason against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals hold a 7-2-1-1 record against the Thunder across 11 consecutive preseason games since 2017. In preseason games at Cool Insuring Arena, the Royals hold a 4-1 record against the Thunder.

The Royals dropped their preseason opener to the Thunder in a shootout, 4-3, on Thursday, October 12 at Santander Arena. Forwards Tyson Fawcett, Alec Butcher and Yvan Mongo each notched a goal for Reading. Defenseman Adam Brubacher collected a pair of assists for a multi-point game. Goaltender Nolan Maier saved 29 of 32 shots faced. Eric Dop appeared in goal for 3:59 and saved the one shot he faced.

The Royals Training Camp roster includes 22 skaters and three goaltenders. Ten players appeared in at least one game for Royals during the 2022-23 season. The ten returning Royals include forwards Alec Butcher, Brendan Hoffmann, Houston Wilson, Yvan Mongo, Devon Paliani and Shane Sellar, defensemen Mike Chen, Tyler Heidt and Mason Millman as well as goaltender Nolan Maier.

The 22nd season of Reading Royals hockey begins on Thursday, October 20 with a season opener battle with the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.