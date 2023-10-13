ECHL Transactions - October 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 13, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Orlando:

Taylor Egan, D/F

Tulsa:

Kyle Lane, G

Utah:

Robbie Brennan, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Jordan Spadafore, D

Orlando:

Chris Perna, D

Drennen Atherton, G

Utah:

Kyle Pouncy, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Patrick Grasso, F added to training camp roster

Cincinnati:

Delete Jake Murray, D ECHL playing rights traded to Idaho

Fort Wayne:

Add Cameron Supryka, D added to training camp roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Ethan De Jong, F recalled by Bakersfield

Maine:

Add Tim Doherty, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Keaton Jameson, F added to training camp roster

Savannah:

Add Joe Fleming, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Gage Alexander, G assigned by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G added to training camp roster

