ECHL Transactions - October 13
October 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 13, 2023:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Orlando:
Taylor Egan, D/F
Tulsa:
Kyle Lane, G
Utah:
Robbie Brennan, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Jordan Spadafore, D
Orlando:
Chris Perna, D
Drennen Atherton, G
Utah:
Kyle Pouncy, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Patrick Grasso, F added to training camp roster
Cincinnati:
Delete Jake Murray, D ECHL playing rights traded to Idaho
Fort Wayne:
Add Cameron Supryka, D added to training camp roster (traded from Tulsa)
Delete Ethan De Jong, F recalled by Bakersfield
Maine:
Add Tim Doherty, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Keaton Jameson, F added to training camp roster
Savannah:
Add Joe Fleming, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Gage Alexander, G assigned by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G added to training camp roster
