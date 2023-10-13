Matier, Prokop, Re-Assigned to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that defenseman Jack Matier and Luke Prokop have been re-assigned to the Gladiators, from the Milwaukee Admirals, by the Nashville Predators.

Matier, 20, was recently selected 124th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators, following three seasons with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League. In 190 games with the 67's, the 6'5 blueliner recorded 87 points (22g, 65a). In 15 combined playoff contests with Ottawa, Matier produced 10 points (4g, 6a).

The Sault, Ste. Marie, Ontario native also has appeared in 14 games with team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships, in both 2020-21, and 2022-23.

Prokop, 21, was drafted in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, #73 overall, in the third round, also by Nashville. The smooth skating defenseman made his professional debut this past year, appearing in eight games with the Norfolk Admirals, recording one goal.

Prior to turning pro, Prokop spent the better parts of five seasons in the WHL, skating with both the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Seattle Thunderbirds. During that span, the Edmonton, Alberta native added 97 points (22g, 75a).

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Luke and Jack and welcome them to our group," Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "They both bring experience from Junior hockey, going from the Memorial Cup Finals to the World Junior Championships. They're hungry young kids looking to learn and grow as hockey players. I'm really excited to watch them grow and help them get to the next level."

The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7pm, at Gas South Arena, for a highly contested matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

