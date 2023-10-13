Railers Receive Seven Skaters from Bridgeport Training Camp

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has received seven skaters from the Bridgeport Islanders' American Hockey League Training Camp.

Forward Ashton Calder (AHL), forward Christian Krygier (AHL), goaltender Henrik Tikkanen (AHL), forward Jake Pivonka (AHL), forward Riley Piercey (AHL), defenseman Trevor Cosgrove (AHL), and goaltender Tristan Lennox (NHL) have all reported to the Worcester Railers training camp.

The Worcester Railers continue training camp with a preseason game on Friday, October 13th at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME at 7:00 p.m. The teams then travel to Worcester for a preseason game at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 14th at 7:05 p.m.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

