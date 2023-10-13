ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

October 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Friday announced that Orlando's D-Jay Jerome has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Preseason Game #2, Orlando at Florida, on Oct. 12.

Jerome was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 14:03 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Jerome will miss Orlando's preseason game at Florida tonight (Oct. 13) and Orlando's regular-season opener against Florida on Oct. 19.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.