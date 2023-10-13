Adam Mechura, Tim Doherty Join Mariners Camp

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners received two forwards from the American Hockey League ahead of Friday's preseason opener. Adam Mechura was assigned by the Providence Bruins to Mariners training camp, while Tim Doherty makes his return to Maine, assigned by the Chicago Wolves.

Just 20-years-old, Mechura looks to make his professional debut following a successful season in the Western Hockey League. Providence signed the 6'4, 208-pound forward to a two-year AHL contract on Wednesday. Mechura came to North America last season after playing in his home country of Czechia and joined the WHL's Tri-City Americans, posting 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 58 games. He also represented his country in the World Junior Championships in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021-22, Mechura put up 84 points in 42 games for Bílí Tygri Liberec, a U20 team in Czechia. His 54 goals led the league.

Tim Doherty was the Mariners' leading scorer in 2022-23, setting franchise single-season records for points (73) and assists (52), to go along with 21 goals. The Portsmouth, RI native originally joined the Mariners in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers in August of 2022. He's a University of Maine alumnus, blacking for the Black Bears from 2017-2020, before spending his final collegiate season with Penn State University.

Doherty signed the first American Hockey League deal of his career with the Chicago Wolves this past June. The Wolves do not have an NHL or AHL affiliate.

With now 29 players at training camp, the Mariners play their first of two preseason games against the Worcester Railers tonight at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets can be purchased for $10 on the arena's website or at the door. They'll travel to Worcester on Saturday night to wrap up the preseason. A radio broadcast of both games can be heard at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or on the Mixlr App.

The regular season home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union is Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

