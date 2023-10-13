Admirals Unveil New Jersey Design at Rivers Casino

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey unveiled their new jersey designs at Rivers Casino in Portsmouth last night, ahead of their 2023-24 season. This is the Norfolk Admirals' seventh jersey edition since the team's inception in 1989.

The three new jerseys, home, away, and alternate, were designed in collaboration by President of the organization, Billy Johnson, and Director of Merchandise & Manager of Operations, Brandon Schlick. Each jersey will be one of the organization's three brand colors and will feature a coordinating Rivers Casino patch to match.

The reveal party was hosted by Rivers Casino Portsmouth on-site in their BetRivers Sportsbook lounge. Players, staff, corporate sponsors, and community partners were treated to hors d'oeuvres and drinks provided by Rivers Casino. Johnson and Director of Community Relations for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Melissa Ramsey, spoke before the three new jerseys were revealed. Admirals players Mathieu Roy, Carson Musser, and Darick Louis-Jean were in attendance as models for the new jerseys.

The jersey reveal party was part of a multi-year partnership between Rivers Casino Portsmouth and the Norfolk Admirals.

Darick Louis-Jean (L), Carson Musser (M), and Mathieu Roy (R) stand next to Admirals President Billy Johnson at the jersey reveal party at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Thursday night || Photo: Paul Jensen Photography

"We are honored to host the jersey reveal party for the Norfolk Admirals," said Roy Corby, General Manager, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. "As a favorite destination for sports enthusiasts, we trust the team will find our BetRivers Sportsbook to be the ideal setting for such a special occasion -- setting the tone for a winning season. We wish them the best of luck on their upcoming season."

The Admirals will open their 2023-24 season on the road in Savannah on Friday, October 20 when they face off against the Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25th when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

