Royals Strike Down Thunder in Preseason Finale, 3-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, closed their 2023-24 preseason with a victory over the Adirondack Thunder, 3-1, on Friday, October 13 at Cool Insuring Arena. Jacob Kucharski earned the win in net for Reading with 16 saves on 17 shots faced. Eric Dop took over in net for Reading to begin the third period and saved all 22 shots faced. Adirondack's Jeremy Brodeur suffered the loss with 16 saves on 17 shots through 29:12 of play. Tyler Brennan manned Adirondack's net for the remainder of the game and saved 12 of 13 shots faced.

The Royals took their first lead of the preseason with a game opening goal by defenseman Tyler Heidt 9:29 into the first period. Houston Wilson and Devon Paliani earned the assists on Heidt's first goal of the preseason. After dropping the gloves with rookie forward Spencer Kennedy earlier in the period, Yanick Turcotte evened the score with his first goal of the preseason at the 14:43 mark into regulation.

Kennedy was assessed a game misconduct after he earned his second fighting major of the first period. Kennedy drew Adirondack forward Zach Walker into a fight after Koletrane Wilson was checked by Walker along the boards. Kennedy convincingly won the bout with Walker and drew stick taps from Reading's bench before heading off to the locker room.

Yvan Mongo scored his second goal of the preseason at the end of a tape-to-tape connection between Alec Butcher and Mason McCarty 12:59 into the second period. Kucharski saved all 11 shots faced in the second period to keep Reading in front entering the third period, 2-0.

Dop entered the game at the start of the third period. He saved a game-high 22 shots in the third period and helped the Royals successfully kill two two penalties assessed in the final frame. The Royals killed off all nine penalties assessed to them in the preseason.

Shane Sellar secured the preseason finale victory for the Royals with an empty net goal with 1:55 remaining in regulation.

Reading improved to 8-2-1-1 in 12 consecutive preseason meetings with the Thunder. The Royals are 5-1 in preseason contests at Cool Insuring Arena.

The 22nd season of Reading Royals hockey begins on Thursday, October 20 with a season opener clash against the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

