Rox Split Series in 7-3 Loss

Grand Junction fell to the Voyagers 7-3 on Saturday in the final game of a four-game series at Suplizio Field.

After RBI sacrifice flies from Julio Carreras and Yolki Pena, the Rockies entered the fifth in a 2-2 ballgame but Luis Curbelo tagged starter Mitchell Kilkenny for two on a 411-foot two-run homer that gave Great Falls a 4-2 lead.

The Rox got one back in the sixth on Yolki Pena's second RBI-a single to score Jack Yalowitz-but the visitors erupted for three in the eighth including a two-run double by Anderson Comas to score Harvin Mendoza and Luis Mieses to extend the Voyagers lead to 7-3.

After a four-inning start from Dan Metzdof, GJ struggled to solve the combo of Sammy Peralta, who earned the win, and Pauly Milto who combined for five innings of relief and allowed just three base runners to close out the contest.

Kilkenny was marked for his first loss of the season after going 4.1 innings and allowing a season-high four runs on five hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

The Billings Mustangs travel to the Western Slope tomorrow for game one of another four-game series that will feature starts from Orlando Rodriguez and the Rockies' Jared Horn.

