Arias Leads Owlz Past Chukars

(Idaho Falls, ID) - Kevin Arias dove in a career-high five runs, helping the Owlz (10-18) knock off the Idaho Falls Chukars (14-12) 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Melaleuca Field.

Owlz starter Matt Leon was on his game on Sunday afternoon, allowing just one run in six innings while striking out seven batters for the third time this season. Leon became the first Owlz starter to pitch six innings this season. The only run Leon allowed came in the third inning on a Wyatt Mascarella home run to give the Chukars a 1-0 lead.

The Owlz came back to take their first lead of the game in the sixth inning. Adrian Rondonsmacked a leadoff double in the sixth inning and then moved to third on a David Clawson single. After a walk loaded the bases, Jeans Flores singled to center, scoring Rondon, trying the game at one. Kevin Arias drove in his first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

After the Chukars tied the game in the seventh the Owlz took the lead back in the eighth on a Kevin Arias single. Arias added to the lead in the ninth inning with a three-run triple as the Owlz went on to win, 6-2.

Shane Kelso (1-1) earned the win while Derrick Adams (2-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Chukars continue the series on Monday night at 7:15. Emilker Guzman makes the start for the Owlz against Grant Gambrell for the Chukars.

