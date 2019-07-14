Rocky Mountain Vibes Shutout Mustangs to Split Series on Lion King Night

Colorado Springs, COLORADO - The Rocky Mountain Vibes bounced back after dropping the first two games of this Billings Mustangs four-game series, winning their second game in a row via their second shutout of 2019, 4-0 to split the series. Nick Bennett threw two scoreless innings in his first career start to get the Vibes started on the right foot (paw) on Lion King Night.

Bennett made his first professional start for the Vibes Saturday night since being drafted out of Louisville in the sixth round earlier this summer, pitching two scoreless innings against the Mustangs. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out three Billings batters.

After Bennett completed his scoreless two-inning start, the Vibes offense went to work in the bottom of the third inning. Nick Egnatuk reached on a single, before stealing second and moving over to third on a passed ball strikeout that allowed Luis Avila to reach. With runners on the corners, the Vibes executed a double steal with Avila swiping second and Egnatuk safe at home to give Rocky Mountain a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Vibes scored for the second inning in a row. Micah Bello led off with a double, moving over to third on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly brought him home to make it 2-0, and in the next at-bat Jess Williams hit his first homer of the 2019 campaign to increase the Vibes' lead to three runs.

After two scoreless innings and a brief 29 minute delay due to lightning in the vicinity of UCHealth Park, the Vibes scored their fourth unanswered run in the bottom of the seventh. Avila led off with a double for his first hit of 2019, coming home on Antonio Piñero's dozenth double of the year to give Rocky Mountain a 4-0 advantage.

The Vibes would complete the shutout, their second of 2019, for their second straight win to split the series with the Mustangs.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes are in the midst of an eight-game homestand, ending with a four-game series against the Great Falls Voyagers set to start tomorrow and run through Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. The game will be available on MiLB.TV as well as on the MiLB TuneIn app. For all information on the Vibes, follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @vibesbaseball and visit the team's website at www.vibesbaseball.com.

Tomorrow's Preview: The Vibes begin their first-ever series against the Great Falls Voyagers with game one of the four-game series. The Vibes are slated to start righty Nash Walters (1-0, 1.31) against Great Falls right-hander Sean Thompson (1-3, 7.62). The game will be available on MiLB.TV as well as on the MiLB TuneIn app, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT.

First 26: Historically, almost all new Colorado Springs professional teams have struggled in their first few months of existence. In 1901, the first year professional minor league baseball was ever in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Millionaires team was 12-14 after 26 games, finishing the season at 45-73. In 1950, the original Colorado Springs Sky Sox (first season for minor leagues back in Colorado Springs since 1916, in the Single-A Western League) team was 12-14 after 26 games, finishing that season at 72-82-2. In 1988, the next rendition of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (first Triple-A season, and first season for minor leagues back in Colorado Springs since 1958) team was 10-16 after 26 games, finishing that season at 62-77. In 1993, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (first Triple-A season as a Colorado Rockies affiliate) team was 11-15 after 26 games, finishing that season at 66-75. In 2015 the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (first Triple-A season as a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) team was 9-17 after 26 games, finishing that season at 62-81. This year, 2019, the Rocky Mountain Vibes (first season as a Rookie level affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) team was 10-16 after 26 games.

Double-Double-Double-Double-Double-Double: Prior to Friday night, the Vibes had never executed more than two double plays in any game this season. On Friday, the Vibes collected five twin killings through the first six innings. In the top of the eighth inning, they tacked on double play number six, tying the Pioneer League record of six double plays in a game, set back on 9/3/98 by none other than the Helena Brewers. The six double plays turned by the Vibes equals the club record of six double plays turned during the Colorado Springs Sky Sox era (1988-2018), done three times. Those three instances: April 23rd, 1993 vs. Tacoma Tigers (at Sky Sox Stadium, now UCHealth Park) (Turned in 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th innings) (Sky Sox won 11-0); June 4th, 1995 vs. Calgary Cannons (at Foothills Stadium in Calgary) (Turned in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, and 9th innings) (Sky Sox won 7-2); May 3rd, 2007 vs. Tacoma Rainiers (at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma) (Turned in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th innings) (Sky Sox won 12-1).

Bello Bombs: Micah Bello hit a team-leading fifth home run on Thursday night, followed by a team-leading sixth home run on Friday night. After hitting his first four homers in the first six games of the season-including a two-homer, five-RBI performance on June 16 in Orem against the Owlz-Bello went 17 games before adding on homers number five and six, which he did in back-to-back contests.

Awards Season: Vibes Friday night starter Michele Vassalotti was named Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week for his latest two starts for the Vibes (prior to Friday night) in which he threw 12 innings, giving up seven hits and just one earned run with 11 punchouts, earning him the victory in both starts on July 1st against the Grand Junction Rockies at home and on July 6th against the Raptors in Ogden. Vassalotti was the second Vibes pitcher to receive the honor this season, as Nash Walters garnered Pitcher of the Week honors in the first week of the season. Walters (1-0, 1.31) continues to dominate in 2019. In five starts, including picking up his first win of the season against the Grand Junction Rockies on July 3rd, Walters has maintained a team-leading 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched with just 13 hits allowed and 21 strikeouts.

Familiar Face: Wuilder Rodriguez, who was assigned to the Vibes roster on a rehab assignment on 7/12, made his first appearance for the Vibes on Saturday night, Rodriguez became the first Sky Sox alum to pitch/play for the Vibes. With his Vibes debut, Rodriguez will take over as the oldest player to play for the Vibes (26 years, 5 months, 22 days). Steve Pastora is the next oldest player on the team at 24 years old (turning 25 on September 3rd).

Game One Woes: With the loss to Grand Junction last Tuesday night, the loss to Ogden last Thursday night in game one of that series, and the loss to Billings in game one Wednesday night, the Vibes fall to 1-8 in first games of a series this season. They hope to improve to 2-8 with a win over the Great Falls Voyagers in game one of that series.

History with Billings: With the series between the Rocky Mountain Vibes and the Billings Mustangs, here are a few historical notes. The Billings Mustangs have been a Cincinnati Reds affiliate in the Pioneer League since 1974, one of the longest active affiliations in all of Minor League Baseball. During the Triple-A era of Colorado Springs Sky Sox from 1988-2018, the Sky Sox never faced an opponent that was affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds in a regular season game, even though the teams have met in recent years in Spring Training in Arizona. The last time a Colorado Springs minor league baseball team played in a regular season game against an opponent as a Cincinnati Reds affiliate dates back to September 8th, 1958, when the Sky Sox beat the Albuquerque Dukes, 9-5, at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. (The Sky Sox won 12 of the 21 games head to head that season against the Dukes, 9-2 in Colorado Springs, while 3-7 at Tingley Field In Albuquerque. That was the only season Cincinnati was an affiliate in the Single-A Western League, during the Sky Sox tenure in that league from 1950-1958.) Over the years, during the Triple-A era of Sky Sox baseball, there were 11 players that played Rookie ball in Billings as a Reds affiliate, then eventually played in Colorado Springs for the Sky Sox. The list: Chris Jones (Outfielder), Billings 1984-1985 & Sky Sox 1993-1994; Marty Brown (Infielder), Billings 1985 & Sky Sox 1991; Reggie Jefferson (Infielder), Billings 1987 & Sky Sox 1991-1992; Ed Taubensee (Catcher), Billings 1987 & Sky Sox 1991; Chris Sexton (Infielder), Billings 1993 & Sky Sox 1997-1999; Pat Watkins (Outfielder), Billings 1993 & Sky Sox 1999; Robert Averette (Pitcher), Billings 1997 & Sky Sox 2001; John Koronka (Pitcher), Billings 1998-1999 & Sky Sox 2008; Paul Janish (Infielder), Billings 2004 & Sky Sox 2014; Josh Roenicke (Pitcher), Billings 2006 & Sky Sox 2011, 2014-2015; Jeremy Horst (Pitcher), Billings 2007 & Sky Sox 2015. Robert Averette is the only one of those 11 players that never played a game in the majors. Also, recently retired Hernan Iribarren joined Billings as their bench coach. Iribarren played in 195 games with the Sky Sox in the 2012-2013 seasons, batting .306, with 3 HR and 72 RBI.

This Week's Preview: The Vibes are home to host the Great Falls Voyagers for the first time ever for four games. The Great Falls series is set to run through Wednesday, with the Vibes going back on the road to face Ogden on the 19th.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, July 14 @ 4:00 p.m. MT vs. Great Falls Voyagers @ UCHealth Park

RHP Sean Thompson (1-3, 7.62) vs. RHP Nash Walters (1-0, 1.31) - Broadcast: MiLB TuneIn app

PROMOTION: Emergency Preparedness Day and Tote Bag Giveaway presented by UCHealth, 50 cent hotdog Sunday presented by Parker St. Claire Realty, Bark in the Park presented by Pet Pantry, and YMCA Kids Club Run the Bases postgame

RMV TOP PERFORMERS

? Nick Bennett (2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO)

? Wuilder Rodriguez (4.0 IP, 1 H, 4 SO)

? Brady Schanuel (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO)

BIL TOP PERFORMERS

? Cash Case: (1-for-3, 3B, BB)

? Francis Peguero: (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO)

? Ian Koch (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO)

