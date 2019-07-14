Bullpen Silences Rockies as Mustangs Win 6-4

July 14, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The Billings Mustangs (12-16) utilized shutout work from three relievers to overcome a three-run deficit and beat the Grand Junction Rockies (14-14) 6-4 in the opening game of their four-game series in front of 2,002 at Suplizio Field. It was the largest comeback for a win this season for the Mustangs.

Colin Simpson wasted no time getting the Rockies a lead, hitting a two-run home run to center in the bottom of the first. It was the fifth home run of the season for Simpson and the first allowed by Orlando Rodriguez.

Reyny Reyes reached on a fielding error by shortstop Eddy Diaz to start the top of the third inning. After advancing to third on Nate Scantlin's single to right, Reyes scored on Quincy McAfee's grounder to short, making it a 2-1 Rockies advantage.

Grand Junction extended that lead in the fourth with another two runs. Christian Koss led off the inning with a double and Walking Cabrera and Owen Taylor delivered back-to-back two-out RBI hits later in the inning to give the Rockies their largest lead yet at 4-1. That is where Grand Junction's scoring would end, however.

Manuel Cachutt (1-1), Frainger Aranguren and Jake Stevenson combined for five innings of shutout relief. Aranguren threw a season-high 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and striking out two while not issuing a walk.

Billings fought back to a tie with a three-run fifth. Reyny Reyes led off with a single that began a run of three consecutive hits to start the inning offensively for the Mustangs. Nate Scantlin and TJ Hopkins both delivered RBI singles in the frame to lead the way. Hopkins finished Sunday's game 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

Billings then needed just one hit to score two runs in the sixth, capitalizing on a walk and error to take the definitive lead at 6-4.

Jake Stevenson recorded his team-high third save by throwing the final 1 1/3 innings. He is now tied for third in the Pioneer League with his three saves, including saves in each of his last two appearances.

The Mustangs and Rockies will play in game two of their four-game series Monday, July 15, in Grand Junction. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. MDT at Suplizio Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.