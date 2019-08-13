Rox Slide Extends to Four

Grand Junction's struggles continued on Tuesday as they fell to the Mustangs 3-2 at Dehler Park.

Billings took the early lead in the second as Quincy McAfee plated Edwin Yon with an RBI single followed by Reniel Ozuna on the same play via Jack Yalowitz's first error of the season.

Ending a span of eleven scoreless innings, the Rockies got a run back on a sacrifice fly from Colin Simpson that scored Yalowitz in the third and then tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth as Turner Brown put down a two-out bunt and reached on an infield hit that scored Todd Isaacs.

However, James Free immediately helped regain the lead for his squad as he launched a solo bomb to right center against Noah Gotsis to make it 3-2.

Ian Koch earned the win for the Mustangs, his second of the year, as he weaved three scoreless with four strikeouts to help hold Junction to just two base runners after the fifth inning.

After allowing the home run, Gotsis absorbed the loss in his professional debut despite combining with Alejandro Mejia and Gavin Hollowell to allow just the one run in six innings of bullpen work.

As they look to avoid losing the series and five straight tomorrow, the Rockies will give the ball to Anderson Amarista for the right-hander's tenth start of the season.

